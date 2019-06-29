Obituaries

1938

Margaret Graham Mitchell Ed’38 Ed’39, Upper Darby, PA, a retired elementary school teacher; Feb. 8, 2018.

1939

Dr. Frank B. Johnston C’39 GM’49, Gladwyne, PA, a retired physician; March 21, at 101. He served in the US Army as a surgeon during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.

1940

Katharine Kaeser Dosch ED’40 GEd’41, Newtown Square, PA, a retired teacher at the Literacy Council of Norristown (PA); May 14, 2018.

Harvey Luppescu C’40, Boynton Beach, FL, retired vice president of finance at PepsiCo; April 12, at 100. He served in the US Army during World War II.

1941

Edwin Hart W’41, St. Petersburg, FL, former owner of Hart’s Department Store in New Kensington, PA; Jan. 30. He and his wife raised over $1 million for St. Petersburg’s American Stage Theater Company, which named its performance space after the Harts. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

1942

Sarah Lippincott Zimmerman CW’42, Kennett Square, PA, professor emerita of astronomy and director emerita of the Sproul Observatory at Swarthmore College; Feb. 28. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, as well as the field hockey and basketball teams.

1943

Theodore H. Bonn EE’43 GEE’47, Carlsbad, CA, a computer scientist who developed naval sonar equipment and other electronics for the US military; April 11. He worked on the ENIAC and UNIVAC I, some of the nation’s earliest computers. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Mu Epsilon fraternity. His brother is Leonard Bonn EE’48 WG’49.

S. Stuart Cummings W’43, Boca Raton, FL; Feb. 17. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Joseph L. Nathan W’43, Verona, NJ, retired president and CEO of Abeles-Lewit Company; Feb. 26. He later taught a poetry class at the Quest Learning Community in New York. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

Dr. Jerome H. Sklaroff C’43, Philadelphia, a retired orthodontist and professor of orthodontics at Penn; March 18. At Penn, he was a member of the Penn Band.

Dr. Marshall J. Waple Jr. V’43, Rehoboth Beach, DE, a retired veterinarian; March 7. He served in the US Army during World War II, receiving a Bronze Star.

1944

Lucille Cole Hess Stroyan Fenner Ed’44, Dallas, PA, a retired first grade teacher; Feb. 8.

Herbert Linder C’44, New London, CT, founder of a car dealership called Linder Motors of New London; Feb. 27. He served in the US Army as a medic during World War II in the 45th Division that liberated Dachau concentration camp. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity.

Max Rubin C’44, Bloomington, IN, a retired director at the Naval Surface Warfare Center; March 21. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Dr. Mary Johnston Spencer CW’44 M’48, Ardmore, PA, a retired physician; Jan. 29. At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. Her son is Dr. Daniel N. Spencer WG’77.

Edna Stratton Videon Ed’44, Newtown Square, PA; April 10.

1945

Stephen J. Korn C’45 L’50, Cheltenham, PA, a retired lawyer specializing in corporate, real estate, and healthcare law; March 1. He cofounded the firm Korn & Cohan, which later merged with Dilworth, Paxson, Kalish & Levy. He served in the US Army Air Force as a first lieutenant during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. His brother is Edward D. Korn C’49 Gr’54, and his son is Peter D. Korn C’72.

Dr. Volmar A. Mereschak M’45, Charlotte, NC, retired director of obstetrics and gynecology at Warren Hospital in New Jersey; March 11. He served in the US Navy medical corps.

1946

Marjory R. Abbott OT’46, Manitou Springs, CO, a retired principal at a school for physically disabled children; Jan. 4.

Anthony C. Casciato Ch’46, Marion, IA, retired sales manager of an industrial parts manufacturing company; Feb. 19. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War.

Madeline Crusemire Ed’46, Willow Grove, PA, a retired teacher at Glenside Elementary School who held the longest tenure in Cheltenham Township School District, at 46 years; March 1. At Penn, she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

Gene S. Fogelsanger HUP’46, Tallmadge, OH, a retired nurse; March 28.

Ruth Birk Huntzinger Ed’46 GEd’54, Doylestown, PA, a retired high school mathematics teacher; March 30.

Elizabeth Williamson Martin GEd’46, Winston Salem, NC, a retired teacher; March 16, at 101.

1947

Betty Jane Amundson HUP’47, Loves Park, IL, a retired nurse; May 28, 2018.

Bernard H. Cole W’47, Newton, MA, a retired attorney and former bakery store owner; Feb. 11. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity and the wrestling team.

Dr. Wiley K. Livingston M’47 GM’51, Mountain Bark, AL, a retired ophthalmologist who maintained a practice in Birmingham, AL; Feb. 13. He served in a US Army Hospital during the Korean War.

Dr. Winfield T. Moyer M’47, Manchester, CT, a retired pediatrician; April 5.

James J. Strausler W’47, Garnet Valley, PA, cofounder of a metals distribution business; March 23. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

1948

Arnold P. Abbott C’48 G’65, Fort Lauderdale, FL, a retired jewelry salesman and lifelong activist; Feb. 22. He clashed with Fort Lauderdale officials and police about where he could serve food to the homeless after creating the Love Thy Neighbor feeding program in 1991. Before moving to Florida in 1970, he was a political activist fighting for civil rights and fair housing in the Philadelphia area. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning two Purple Hearts. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity.

Dolores Ball HUP’48, Broomall, PA, a retired nurse; Feb. 4.

Irving B. Brager EE’48, Southampton, PA, an electrical engineer who also restored historic buildings; April 7. One daughter is Linda B. Bresler CW’73 GEd’73, who is married to Samuel J. Bresler C’70 GEd’72 WG’75 GEd’82. One son is Stuart D. Brager W’79.

Hon. J. William Ditter Jr. L’48, Woxall, PA, a senior judge on the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania; April 7. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of the Law Review.

Eugene S. Martin W’48, Sarasota, FL; March 13. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, Mask & Wig, the cheerleading team, and Penn Band.

June Loris Rothrock HUP’48, St. Louis, Jan. 3.

Edward F. Stapleton WG’48, Newport Beach, CA, retired chief financial officer of California Milling; March 5. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II, was taken prisoner on D-Day, and earned many medals, including a Purple Heart.

Edward B. Wasserson W’48, Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 16, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and the men’s squash and volleyball teams.

Cai Wen‑Qian WG’48, Shanghai; March 2.

Winifred Lamb Woodroff CW’48, Spring Branch, TX, a retired school district employee; Oct. 5, 2017. In recognition of her work with TeleCare, a local program that provides telephonic check-ins to elderly and disabled residents who live alone, the Horseshoe Bay (TX) City Council proclaimed July 18, 2017, as “Winnie Woodruff Day.” At Penn, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority.

1949

Saul Axelrod C’49, Beverly, MA, a manager of hardware stores; April 12. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity.

Dr. Joseph Bender C’49 GM’58, West Chester, PA, a retired physician and chief of medicine at Sacred Heart Hospital and Norristown State Hospital; June 19, 2018. He served in the US Army. His daughters are Dr. Alison Bender Haimes C’77 M’81; Laura Bender Koropey W’79, who is married to Roman J. Koropey W’76; and Robin Bender Stevens C’80 G’84, who is married to Edward J. Stevens W’78. His son is Rodd W. Bender L’96, who is married to Cari F. Bender C’90. One grandchild is Alexandra Koropey Piazza C’07.

Russell Sage Boles Jr. GM’49, Osterville, MA, a retired gastroenterologist; Feb. 4.

Robert S. Bowles WG’49, Inverness, IL, a retired life insurance agent; Jan. 29.

Sarah Lughart Conver Ed’49, Lansdale, PA, a retired middle school nurse; April 26. She served in the US Army during World War II as a nurse.

Lois Ketran Gartside Ed’49, Audubon, PA, a retired school nurse who also spent time as director of nursing at Penn; Feb. 6. She served in the US Army as an operating room supervisor during World War II. One daughter is Judith L. Bachman GNu’81.

Harvey L. Huey WG’49, Ashburn, VA, an accountant; March 6. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Marcia Ellen LaPoff DH’49, Paramus, NJ, Jan. 30, 2017.

Gloria McClintock MacFarlane FA’49, Palm Coast, FL, a retired interior designer; Jan 16, 2016. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.

Philip H. Peterson Jr. C’49 L’52, Wayne, PA, an employee benefits consultant; Feb. 23. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

Henry N. Platt Jr. L’49, Franklin, TN, a retired corporate lawyer and senior partner with the Philadelphia law firm Ballard Spahr; Feb. 6. He served in the US Army during World War II.

William J. Rapoport WG’49, Bridgewater, NJ, retired founder of an employment agency specializing in placement in the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; April 22. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Morton D. Siegel GEd’49, Palm Beach Gardens, FL, former vice president of the stock brokerage firm EF Hutton; March 1. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Katherine Yasnitz Sundheim Ed’49, Philadelphia, a retired elementary school teacher who later worked in the membership department of the Penn Museum; Feb. 25. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Players and the orchestra.

Dr. Samuel A. Youngman Jr. M’49, Santa Barbara, CA, a physician and retired Navy captain; April 4. He served in the US Navy as a senior medical officer, caring for astronauts, including Ed White, the first American to walk in space.

1950

Dr. Edwin Newbold Cooper Jr. M’50 GM’56, Media, PA, a retired physician; Dec. 11. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War.

John L. Dugan Jr. WG’50, New Vernon, NJ, retired president of the Greenwall Foundation, a nonprofit that supports bioethics research; April 17. He served in the US Navy during World War II, retiring as lieutenant commander in 1961.

Benard J. Fried W’50, New York, a retired CPA; Feb. 1. He served in the US Navy. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Nu fraternity.

Ephraim F. Goldstein SW’50, Delray Beach, FL, founder of Federation Housing, which provides affordable housing for seniors in Philadelphia; Feb. 28, 2018.

Lawrence W. Kaplan C’50, Pittsburgh, a retired Allegheny County judge who encouraged mediation as a veteran of the Common Pleas Court Family Division bench; Feb. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity, WXPN, and the Penn Band.

Melvin Kutchin C’50, Andover, MA, a retired manufacturing executive; Feb. 19. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Epsilon Phi fraternity.

Dr. Joseph A. Libbon Jr. M’50 GM’54, Glenville, NY, former chief psychiatrist at Ellis Hospital who also taught at Tufts University, Boston University, and Albany Medical School; April 2. He served in a military hospital during World War II.

Charles K. McCracken C’50 WG’52, Blue Bell, PA, a retired sales representative, founder of the McCracken Company, and an artist; Jan. 13. He served in the US Air Force during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the soccer team.

Mitchell J. Newman W’50, Clifton, NJ, an accountant; Jan. 21. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity, and he continued to meet annually with his fraternity brothers for the past 60 years. One daughter is Leslie J. Newman C’80.

1951

Elizabeth P. Blaydes HUP’51, Bluefield, WV, a registered nurse who worked at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania; March 9.

Hazel Hearn Brightbill Ed’51, Newtown Square, PA, a former elementary school teacher; March 24. Her husband is Dr. Edgar N. Brightbill ChE’50 Gr’55.

James A. Halkins GEd’51, Bethlehem, PA, a retired assistant to the manager of corporate services at Bethlehem Steel; April 4. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Reuben R. Heller C’51, Nazareth, PA, grocery manager at Acme and private trumpet instructor; April 6. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity and a music group known as the Pennmen.

Alfred H. Krall W’51, Lakewood Ranch, FL, a director of corporate services at International Salt, a salt producer now known as Akzo Nobel; April 6. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was an ROTC cadet captain and a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. His daughter is Mary Krall Pilling W’77.

James J. Kuhlman W’51, Denver, PA, a former insurance agent; Feb. 23. He served in the US Navy during World War II. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity.

Wilfred J. Larson W’51, Naples, FL, a retired executive at Bristol-Meyers Squibb; March 30. He served in the US Navy Reserve and the US Army during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity and the track team.

Dr. Bruce L. Malcolm D’51, Easley, SC, a retired dentist; Feb. 26. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Medford A. “Mac” McCalip Jr. W’51, Yonkers, NY, a manager at the paper and packaging company Westvaco Corporation; Feb. 12. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a cadet commander of the Air Force ROTC and a member of Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. One grandson is Brandon M. Steinberg EE’09 EAS’09.

Robert L. Smith C’51, Middletown, PA, a retired employee of Princeton University’s bookstore; Feb. 4. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

1952

Leah Korn Blumenthal Ed’52, Langhorne, PA, a retired teacher; Nov. 7, 2016. Her brother is Dr. Edward D. Korn C’49 Gr’54.

Dr. Errikos Constant C’52 D’54, Okemos, MI, a plastic surgeon who cofounded and directed the first burn unit at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, MI; Feb. 8. He was also a clinical professor of surgery at Michigan State University. He served in the US Army.

John D. Evans W’52, Naples, FL, retired vice president of human resources for Eaton Corporation, a power company; March 22. He served in the US Navy Reserve. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, the football team, and the wrestling team.

Martha Bishop Ferguson CW’52, Middletown, NJ, co-owner of a show horse and racehorse training and sales business; Feb. 26. At Penn, she was a member of the field hockey and swim teams.

Dr. Alice Wentz Flagg CW’52, Ambler, PA, former chief of clinical safety at SmithKline; March 26. One daughter is Dr. Stephanie D. Flagg M’92 Gr’96.

Dr. Michael V. Gilberti GM’52, Greensboro, NC, retired senior surgeon at West Penn Hospital who was medical director at Gulf Oil and Correctional Institutions of Pennsylvania; Feb. 25. One grandson is Christian R. Gilberti C’15.

Phyllis Seltzer Lachs CW’52 L’82, Gladwyne, PA, retired counsel for Bryn Mawr College; March 1. At Penn, she was a member of the swim team. Her daughter is Susanna E. Lachs CW’74 ASC’76, who is married to Dean Stewart Adler W’79 L’83. One son is Michael E. Lachs WEv’80. Her grandchildren are Anna E. Adler C’11, Sara M. Adler C’15, and Matthew Lachs, an administrative coordinator in Penn’s Office of Corporate and Foundation Relations.

Dr. Bernard J. Ostrum C’52 M’56, Atlantic City, NJ, a retired radiologist and former chairman of the radiology department at Albert Einstein Medical Center; July 25, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of Tau Delta Phi fraternity. One son is Dr. Donald S. Ostrum C’78.

Dr. Wistar B. Paist D’52, Emmaus, PA, a retired dentist; March 24. He served in the US Army during World War II. His wife is Agnes Troxell Paist Ed’49 GEd’50.

Margaret E. Phillips GEd’52, Langhorne, PA, a retired teacher; March 16.

Dr. Victor Birch Rambo M’52 GM’58, Summerville, SC, a surgeon and Christian missionary who practiced medicine in Africa; March 18. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Dr. Peter Scamagas C’52 M’56, Fresno, CA, a retired chief of the allergy department at Kaiser Permanente in Fresno and Santa Clara, CA; Feb. 20. He served in the US Army during World War II. One grandson is Nicholas P. Grover C’14.

1953

Dr. Theodore M. Bayless C’53, Towson, MD, a longtime professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and an expert in the field of lactose intolerance; Feb. 10. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing team.

Allan H. Bernard W’53, Greenwich, CT, a longtime textile industry executive; Feb. 25. He was a veteran of the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Epsilon fraternity.

Marion Butz HUP’53, Lancaster, PA, a former nurse who later owned an antique store with her husband; April 12.

Dr. Joseph W. D’Anna D’53, Brownsville, VT, a retired dentist who maintained a practice in Milford, CT, for nearly 40 years; Feb. 9. His wife is Ann Lindsay D’Anna DH’52.

David E. Fetters C’53, Dunwoody, GA, an employee of DuPont de Nemours; March 14. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Warren Gray C’53 D’57, Delray Beach, FL, a retired dentist who was also a middle school basketball coach; March 8. In 1970, he was inducted into the Millburn (NJ) Athletic Hall of Fame. He served in the US Naval Reserve Dental Corps. At Penn, he was a member of Beta Sigma Rho fraternity and the basketball team.

John “Jack” Horan WEv’53, Glen Mills, PA, a retired accountant; Feb. 8. He served in the US Army during World War II, earning several awards and recognitions.

Daniel S. Jacoby IV W’53, New Smyrna Beach, FL, a former efficiency expert at the Metro-Dade Police Department; June 19, 2018. One brother is Robert D. Jacoby GEd’58.

Dr. Alvin S. Rudisill G’53, Arcadia, CA, retired chaplain and professor of religion and medicine at the University of Southern California; Feb. 21, 2018.

Dr. Stuart A. Schneck M’53 GM’57, Greenwood Village, CO, a professor of neurology and pathology, and an associate dean at the University of Colorado School of Medicine; Feb. 18. He served in the US Air Force as a flight surgeon.

Leroy H. Shapiro W’53, Baltimore, former vice president of Cambridge Iron and Metal; Nov. 15. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity.

Henry F. Thompson C’53, Sellersville, PA, a retired investment banker; April 1. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity.

Frederick B. Walters C’53, Harrisburg, PA, a retired broadcaster and journalist; Feb. 1. He served as KYW Newsradio’s news director and executive editor in the 1970s and was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame, among other awards and accolades. At Penn, he began writing for the Associated Press when he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian. One son is Kevin P. Walters C’83.

Dr. Ralph S. Wolfe Gr’53, Urbana, IL, professor emeritus of microbiology at the University of Illinois; March 26.

1954

Dr. Joseph S. Bennett IV M’54 GM’60, Paoli, PA, a retired physician and former president of the medical staff at Paoli Hospital; Feb. 3.

Harmon P. Butler W’54, Tinton Falls, NJ, a retired banking executive; Feb. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Alpha fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Alan M. Director W’54, Portland, OR, retired president and CEO of his family’s home furnishing business, Director’s Furniture; March 19. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity.

Dr. Nelson A. Gelfman M’54, Ridgefield, CT, a retired pathologist at Danbury Hospital; Feb. 3.

Dr. William T. Goulburn M’54 GM’67, Stone Harbor, NJ, a general practitioner and ob/gyn; March 19. His wife is Marie S. Goulburn HUP’50, and one son is Charles F. Goulburn WG’92.

Leon S. Henry Jr. W’54, Scarsdale, NY, a retired marketing executive; Feb. 1. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity.

Seymour B. Horowitz CCC’54 GEE’61, Thousand Oaks, CA, former engineer at Aerospace Corporation who helped build UNIVAC I, the nation’s first commercial computer; March 7. One nephew is David W. Feldman C’80.

Robert P. Lapidus W’54, Clark, NJ, a retired business teacher at Edison High School; Feb. 14. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Sigma Delta fraternity and the heavyweight rowing team. One son is Stephen R. Lapidus WG’94.

Joseph P. Lopuszynski W’54, Hernando, FL, a retired finance manager for IBM; March 10, 2017.

Dr. John L. McCabe D’54, Pineville, NC, a dentist and orthodontist; Jan. 25. He served in the US Army during World War II.

Richard N. Newell W’54, Toledo, OH, a retired bank executive; April 5. He served in the US Army with the Army Finance Department. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Dr. Gerald K. Schoenfeld M’54 GM’57, Pikesville, MD, a retired anesthesiologist and professor of anesthesiology at the University of Oklahoma–Tulsa; March 5. He served in the US Navy.

Emmanuel J. Tramontana C’54, Hamilton, NJ, a retired middle school science teacher; April 2. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Elizabeth Lewis McGee Wood GM’54, Bryn Mawr, PA, a physician; March 21.

1955

Dr. John O. Allin C’55 M’59, Bethesda, MD, Oct. 20, 2018.

Dr. Richard L. Bigg M’55, Chicago, a retired surgeon at Weiss Memorial Hospital; Jan. 31. He served in the US Navy.

John W. Eccles W’55, Austin, TX, former vice president at Frost National Bank; Feb. 24. He served in the US Air Force. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity.

Albert F. Edel Jr. C’55, West Hazleton, PA; Feb. 2.

Charles Fradkin W’55, Harrisburg, PA, a financial and retirement medical care planner; March 19. He served in the US Navy.

Dr. Edward C. Haupt M’55, Albuquerque, NM, an orthopedic surgeon; Jan. 9. He served as a captain in the US Army Medical Corps.

Dr. Bernard G. Levine V’55, Toms River, NJ, a veterinarian for pets, farm animals, and fish; March 9. He was known for pioneering the surgical treatment of heartworm disease in dogs. His son is Dr. Richard M. Levine V’81.

Dr. Leslie E. Matson Jr. GEE’55 GrE’61, Lincoln, MA, retired senior scientist at Draper Laboratory; Feb. 10. He was an early pioneer in the development of radar detection systems.

Robert F. “Bob” O’Neill C’55, Springfield, PA, a retired journalist who wrote for several local newspapers, including the Philadelphia Inquirer; Feb. 1.

Dr. Harold E. Paulus M’55 GM’59, Encino, CA, professor emeritus of rheumatology at UCLA; April 5. He served in the US Army Medical Corps as a captain.

Donald N. Scofield G’55, Penney Farms, FL, a former pastor at churches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey; April 18, 2018.

1956

Richard L. Cantor C’56 L’59, Radnor, PA, an attorney; March 18. He served in the US Army. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. His son is L. Michael Cantor C’83.

Dr. Alvin Eller D’56, Seattle; March 1, 2018.

Dr. Brooks W. Gilmore M’56, Greensboro, NC, a retired physician; April 5. He served in the US Army Medical Corps as chief of medicine at Fort Huachuca, AZ.

Jonathan K. Greenburg C’56, Rhinebeck, NY, a former bank executive; March 14. At Penn, he was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian.

David F. Haley W’56, Clifton Heights, PA, Feb. 14. At Penn, he was a member of the heavyweight rowing team.

Dr. Nicholas Z. Kafoglis M’56, Branford, CT, a former physician and prominent Kentucky state legislator; Feb. 9.

Dr. Joseph G. Lopatofsky V’56, Forty Fort, PA, a retired veterinarian; Sept. 30, 2016.

Dr. Ruth Malmstrom CW’56, Palm City, FL, a retired chair of the Computer Information System Department at Raritan Valley (NJ) Community College; March 29. A pioneer for women in the computer field, she began working as a systems engineer at IBM, installing computers at Army, Navy, and Air Force bases before moving on to teaching. At Penn, she was a member of Chi Omega sorority.

Virginia Gehring Ridenour CW’56, Stamford, CT, a retired real estate broker; March 4. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the lacrosse team.

Dr. E. William Rosenberg M’56, Memphis, TN, a retired professor and chair of the dermatology department at the University of Tennessee who also worked at the Memphis VA Medical Center; July 21, 2018.

Roy W. Schurmann WG’56, Gainesville, VA, March 11.

Alan Siegel W’56, New York, an attorney; March 18. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity.

Dr. Arthur G. Waltz GM’56, Kirkland, WA, former chief of neurology at Pacific Medical Center and clinical professor of neurology at the University of California, San Francisco; Jan. 10.

1957

Dr. Richard A. Blasband M’57, Sausalito, CA, a psychiatrist; March 23.

Alfred A. Calcagni GAr’57, Charlotte, NC, a former hotel owner and architect; Feb. 21. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Richard D. Hannan WG’57, Cincinnati, founder and former president of Mercury Instruments, which manufacturers products that detect mercury; Dec. 14. He served in the US Marine Corps.

Catharine “Tink” Baldwin Hugo Ed’57, Clinton, NY, a braille transcriptionist; March 20. Her husband is William L. Hugo W’56, and one sister is Barbara Baldwin Donovan Ed’53.

1958

Dr. Richard Janeway M’58 GM’62, Durham, NC, a neurologist and dean at the Wake Forest School of Medicine; March 17. He served in the US Air Force as a flight surgeon.

Ernest H. Mukamal W’58, New Rochelle, NY, owner of a dry cleaning company; March 29.

Allan J. Ofensend WG’58, West Chester, PA, a township manager who later became a consultant for Pennsylvania townships; Feb. 23. He served in the US Army.

Wendell Perry WG’58, Harrisburg, PA, a former jewelry salesman; April 1. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

1959

Garbis S. Balekjian C’59, Glendale, CA, former biochemical executive who held a US patent for phosphorescent display systems; March 1. He later became an interpreter for the Los Angeles Superior Court before retiring.

Dr. John F. Gehret M’59 GM’63, Wilmington, DE, an ob/gyn; March 14. He served in the US Air Force. His brother is Dr. Peter A. Gehret GM’74.

Dr. Alfred H. Greenberg D’59, Statham, GA, a retired dentist who practiced in Maryland and Caracas, Venezuela; Feb. 23.

Dr. Donald B. Lurie GD’59, Shrewsbury, PA, a retired maxillofacial surgeon; March 10.

Dr. T. John “Jack” McNeill D’59, Princeton, NJ, a dentist; March 12. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War, leading a dental MASH unit.

Dr. Andrew L. Messenger GM’59, Lansing, MI, a family physician and dermatologist; March 26. He served as a medic during the Korean War.

Dr. John J. Tully D’59, Gettysburg, PA, a retired dentist; Feb. 17.

1960

Theodore Aughey W’60, Woodstock, GA, former president of the real estate management firm Strathmore Management; Jan. 7, 2018. He later taught classes in business principles and personal finance at Edison College and Arcadia Correctional Institute. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and the sprint football team.

Dr. Myrtle G. Glascoe SW’60, Charleston, SC, a social worker and founding director of Avery Research Center; March 4.

Eugene E. Heaton Jr. WG’60, Hopewell, NJ, senior vice president at a market research firm; March 19. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Charles G. Kopp L’60, Philadelphia, a retired tax attorney at Philadelphia firms WolfBlock and Cozen O’Connor, and a prominent political advisor and fundraiser for the Republican party; Feb. 6.

Martin M. Spector WG’60, Providence, RI, a retired government employee in the budget division for the State of Connecticut; Feb. 2.

Eugene A. “Jim” Vershinski WEv’60, Media, PA, former manager at LaFrance Corporation, which specializes in metallic corporate branding trim accents; June 14, 2017.

Dr. Carl B. Weston M’60, Madison, WI, retired medical director of Agrace Hospice Care; March 20.

Leddy R. Buerklin Ziance CW’60, Henderson, NV, a comptroller and financial manager; Feb. 5, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Her daughter is Betsy Reed C’86 G’87.

1961

James J. Foley Jr. Ar’61, East Norriton, PA, a retired architect; March 30. He served in the US Army.

John T. Gillin C’61, Malvern, PA, a former financial broker; March 28. He was the founding partner of the Pennsylvania Group with David Shields W’61. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity and the football team. One granddaughter is Meredith L. Bohner C’20, whose father is Robert J. Bohner Jr. C’86.

Dr. Isaac E. Leonard C’61 G’62, Edmonton, Alberta, a retired professor of mathematics at the University of Alberta; Jan. 28.

Dr. Edward Mersky V’61, Lancaster, PA, a retired equine veterinarian; March 25. He was drafted out of high school by the Brooklyn Dodgers and spent two years in their minor league system before injuring his throwing arm. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War.

Carrol A. Muccia Jr. WG’61, Hobe Sound, FL, partner at First Manhattan, an investment advisory firm; March 19. One grandson is Andrew R. Pyle W’17.

Roger Murray Jr. WG’61, West Grove, PA, a marketing manager who later became a financial planner; Feb. 21. He served in the US Army.

Vincent M. O’Reilly WG’61, Winchester, MA, a senior lecturer at Boston College who taught courses in accounting, finance, and business; Feb. 27.

Dr. Richard T. Secord D’61, South Tamworth, NH, a retired dentist; Sept. 18, 2018. He served in the US Army Dental Corps.

1962

Dr. Oliver G. Aberth Gr’62, College Station, TX, a retired mathematics professor at Texas A&M University who also taught math at Penn; March 10. Early in his career, he worked on programming the UNIVAC I, the nation’s first commercial computer.

Paul C. Blau G’62, Las Vegas, a former accountant who was later involved in the movie business; March 26.

George C. Decas L’62, Wareham, MA, a retired attorney; Feb. 19.

Dr. Ailene B. “Blitz” Feldherr Gr’62, Gainesville, FL, a retired biology teacher at Santa Fe College; March 3. Her husband is Dr. Carl M. Feldherr Gr’60.

Dr. Barbara Balis Frank M’62 GM’63 GM’64, Gladwyne, PA, a retired gastroenterologist and medical professor; Feb. 21.

Dr. Theodore A. Garcia GM’62, Gettysburg, PA, a retired ophthalmologist and general practitioner who also served as coroner for Montgomery County (PA) for 12 years; June 21, 2013. He served in the US Army Air Corps during World War II.

Dr. Mahmoud Shaalan GM’62, Corinth, MS, a pathologist and family planning physician for the Mississippi State Department of Health; March 18.

1963

Rev. Robert Philip Coval C’63, Ellwood City, PA, an Episcopal priest; Feb. 21.

Thomas F. Cunnane L’63, Philadelphia, a retired CPA, tax attorney, and partner in the law firm White & Williams; Feb. 15. His wife is Dr. Mary Ferry Cunnane GM’69.

Dr. Robert W. Greene Gr’63, Worcester, MA, professor emeritus of French at the State University of New York at Albany; March 28. He served in the US Army. His wife is Judith Kramer Greene G’61.

Stanford H. James GEd’63, Philadelphia, a retired principal in the Philadelphia School District; March 26. He served in the US Army during the Korean War.

Dr. Richard F. Kosobud Gr’63, Chicago, a professor of economics at the University of Illinois at Chicago; Jan. 19.

Roy Lisker C’63, Middletown, CT, a writer and founder of Ferment Magazine, originally known as New Universe Weekly; Feb. 28.

Dr. Elizabeth C. McGrail G’63 Gr’79, Hopewell, NJ, a test developer for ETS, whose products include GRE, Praxis, and TOEFL Tests; March 29. Her husband is Dr. David B. McGrail Gr’71.

Dr. James J. Patton M’63, San Pedro, CA, a retired general and vascular surgeon; July 29, 2018. One of his career highlights was being selected as part of a team of surgeons who operated on former president Richard Nixon for a potentially lethal blood clot shortly after he resigned the presidency in 1974. He served in the US Air Force Medical Corps.

Eleanor B. Sloat GNu’63, Catonsville, MD, former owner of Alternative Living; March 21.

Guerry L. Suggs WG’63, Springfield, IL, a retired bank executive; April 9.

Dr. James P. Tracey M’63, Wilton, CT, an internist and gastroenterologist; March 12. He served in the US Army Medical Corps.

Dr. Robert L. Zangrando Gr’63, Stow, OH, professor emeritus of history at the University of Akron; Feb. 22.

1964

Ellamarie Olcese Bledsoe GEd’64, Philadelphia,a teacher of children with special needs; July 10, 2018.

Dr. Guy J. Carnabuci GM’64, Philadelphia, former professor of dermatology at Thomas Jefferson University; March 5.

Dr. Joel R. Goldberg D’64, Denver, Dec. 1.

Dr. Lawrence A. Jacobs C’64, Tulsa, OK, a retired rheumatologist; Feb. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity and the Daily Pennsylvanian.

Iyawata Barbara Britten Schneider CW’64, Medway, MA, founder and director of the Family Holistic Center, which used complementary healing practices; Nov. 21, 2016. With roots in the Narragansett tribe, she was active in Native American communities in Massachusetts and Maine.

Nancy Watkins Wright CW’64, Annapolis, MD, retired translator for the National Security Administration who later became a certified EMT and volunteered for nearly two decades with her local fire department; March 28.

1965

Stewart Dalzell W’65 L’69, Philadelphia, a retired federal court judge; Feb. 18. After previously working as an attorney, he was appointed by President George H. W. Bush to the US District Court for the Eastern District Pennsylvania bench in 1991, where he remained for 25 years. His wife is Kathleen Regan Dalzell CW’67, his son is Andrew S. Dalzell C’07, and his daughter is Rebecca H. Dalzell C’05.

John C. Decker WG’65, Davenport, IA, a retired executive at Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric; March 11.

Manya Kelly Greif CW’65, Baltimore, an elementary school librarian; March 19, 2018. At Penn, she was a member of Penn Players. Her daughter is Ruthie Sachs Kalvar C’89, and two grandsons are Alexander S. Kalvar C’19 and Jack S. Kalvar C’22.

Jack L. Osterberg WG’65, Hendersonville, NC, a retired real estate developer; Sept. 6. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. His wife is Sandra Margolis Osterberg CW’65.

Mary Scanlan Quigley GNu’65, Moorestown, NJ, retired nursing instructor at Helene Fuld School of Nursing; March 23.

Philip P. Sheridan C’65, Anchorage, AK, a songwriter and musician who played electric guitar, bass, harmonica, and vocals; Feb. 22. He served in the 214th US Army Band at Fort Richardson in Alaska.

William “Bill” Hood Stuart Jr. WG’65, Bartow, FL, a retired entrepreneur in the ranching, mining, citrus, and manufacturing industries; Feb. 21.

1966

James R. Ezell GEd’66, Finley, WA, a retired middle school principal; March 5.

Eriks A. Likums G’66, Gravel Switch, KY, Feb. 19.

Dr. Bronley L. Walker C’66 D’70, York, PA, a dentist; March 21. At Penn, he was a member of the track team. He served in the US Army Dental Corps during the Vietnam War.

Alta B. Weaver GNu’66, Lititz, PA, a retired nurse education coordinator for Ephrata Community Hospital; April 9.

1967

Anthony M. Bentley C’67, New York, an attorney; Feb. 19, 2018.

Andy J. Byers WG’67, Melbourne, FL, a lieutenant colonel in the US Army for 22 years who also served in the Korean War; March 22, 2016.

Dr. Edward T. Flynn Jr. M’67, Great Falls, VA, a former research associate professor in the Perelman School of Medicine and a retired US Navy captain who was an internationally recognized expert in deep-sea diving medicine; Feb. 9. After retiring from active duty after 27 years, he worked at Penn from 1995 to 2008 as a research associate professor of anesthesiology and critical care, developing decompression procedures to support the US Navy. During his career, he was awarded the National Defense Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with Star, and twice the Legion of Merit.

Dr. Robert J. Genco Gr’67, Snyder, NY, a prominent periodontal researcher who was a professor of oral biology at the University of Buffalo; March 6. He partnered with the Sunstar Group to develop the GUM brand of oral health care products in 1989.

John J. Nesbitt III WG’67, Newtown Square, PA, a retired bank executive who went on to found Christiana Bank and Trust; April 3. He served in the US Defense Intelligence Agency during the Vietnam War.

Michael J. Sullivan C’67 WG’68, Medfield, MA, retired town administrator of Medfield, MA; Feb. 27. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

Susan Karsay Thompson HUP’67, Claremont, NH, a nurse; March 14.

Thomas F. Traud C’67, Allentown, PA, an attorney and former Lehigh County solicitor; Feb. 6. At Penn, he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity and the wrestling team. One son is T. Benjamin Traud C’96.

1968

Robert H. Dickman L’68, Raleigh, NC, an attorney; March 12. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. His wife is Cynthia Merwitz Dickman W’66.

David P. Montgomery C’68 WG’70, Wyndmoor, PA, a longtime Philadelphia Phillies executive who served as a chairman, minority owner, president, and CEO for his beloved hometown baseball club; May 8. Hired by the Phillies as a sales apprentice in 1971, he rose rapidly through the front office until he became president and general partner in 1997. During his tenure, the Phillies won the 2008 World Series, moved into a state-of-the-art new stadium, and inked a lucrative $2.5 billion television deal. Even as the team’s top executive, he was known to meticulously keep score of every play. His sports devotion extended to Penn, where he was a diehard supporter of Quakers basketball, often found sitting next to his friend Ed Rendell C’65 Hon’00 in the same section of the Palestra. Rendell recently told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Montgomery, who spent much of the winter in Florida for Spring Training, scheduled his Philadelphia treatments for jaw cancer around Penn home games. He served on Penn’s Board of Trustees from 1999 to 2004, as chair of the WXPN Policy Board from 2004 to 2007, and was an Overseer of the Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts for over a decade, becoming Annenberg Overseer Emeritus in 2016. As a student at Penn, he was a member of Friars and Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. One son is Samuel L. Scheid C’95.

Edward A. Vosney C’68, New Britain, CT, an auditor who later became a substitute teacher upon retirement; March 1. At Penn, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

1969

George S. Chappell G’69, Camden, MA, a poet, teacher, and journalist; Feb. 21.

William J. Chichwak WG’69, Indianapolis, a retired real estate broker and head of a property management company; Feb. 23. He also was an adjunct professor of computer science at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis.

Dr. Ross L. Frazer V’69, Homer City, PA, a veterinarian who later studied to be a family physican and opened up a dual practice; Jan. 24.

1970

Samuel Cooperman GEE’70, Paoli, PA; March 14, 2017. His wife is Rose Sachs Cooperman Ed’56.

Sanford J. Hillsberg C’70, Los Angeles, a lawyer specializing in biotech and securities law; Feb. 19.

John H. Moore L’70, Erie, PA, an attorney who worked in Erie’s district attorney and public defender’s office and then in private practice; Feb. 19.

Philip F. W. Peck III C’70, Concord, MA; Feb. 18. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and Mask & Wig.

1971

J. Rodney Bimson PT’71, Lancaster, PA, a retired professor of health and physical education, as well as head athletic trainer, at Millersville University; Feb. 23.

Susan J. Ellis G’71, Philadelphia, a volunteer management expert who founded Energize Incorporated, a training, consulting, and publishing firm; Feb. 24.

Jayne I. Fernsler Nu’71, Oxford, PA, a registered nurse and professor at the University of Delaware; Feb. 17.

Barry Howard W’71, Saint Davids, PA, an executive at Equus Capital Partners, a private real estate investment fund manager; March 23. He also served as a real estate advisor to the executive committee of Penn’s investment board. His wife is Elayne B. Howard WG’76.

John F. O’Connor GEE’71, Spring Lake, NJ, an engineer for the US Army at Fort Monmouth; Feb. 29, 2016.

Dr. John D. Whiteman Gr’71, Churchville, PA, a retired department head and research chemist at the chemical company Rohm and Haas; Feb. 6. One daughter is Dr. Eileen Whiteman Gr’02.

1972

Wilbur E. Commodore C’72, Jamaica Plain, MA, retired general counsel for the Boston Housing Authority; March 2. At Penn, he was a member of the track team.

Edward W. Eschleman WG’72, Trenton, NJ, a longtime employee in the State of New Jersey Department of Health and Human Services; March 31. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Puthenveetil M. Mammen Gr’72, San Diego; June 5, 2017. One nephew is Dr. Pradeep P. A. Mammen EAS’90.

Glenn E. Sharpe WG’72, Brooklyn, NY, an investment and corporate finance professional who worked at Citigroup and California Capital Partners; March 10.

Ira G. Stroud G’72, Devon, PA, a former dean of students at the Philadelphia College of Art, which later became part of the University of the Arts; Feb. 3. He served in the US Navy during World War II.

Marc Vellrath C’72, Manzanita, OR, founder of several consulting firms and former college professor at NYU and the University of Washington; Jan. 14.

Dr. William J. Wentz D’72, Santa Rosa Beach, FL, a dentist; March 3.

1973

Alan A. Abrams WG’73, Mill Valley, CA, a wine industry entrepreneur; Sept. 12. After years spent advertising for wine brands, he opened Allan’s Wine Cellar, which offered tastings, consulting, and wine cellar design. He served in the US Marine Corps.

Molly Malone Chesney CW’73, Austin, TX, former business manager at Northfield Design Associates, an architecture firm; March 10. At Penn, she was a member of the lacrosse team. Her sister is Dr. Kathryn R. Malone Gr’81, and her daughter is Sarah J. Chesney C’05.

Robert Couch GAr’73, Philadelphia, a retired architect who was also an accomplished painter; March 12. One son is Aaron B. Couch C’01.

John K. Craford L’73, Cape Elizabeth, ME, retired chief financial officer of the Connecticut Housing Finance Agency; March 16. He later became an actor.

Dr. Edward T. Lally GD’73 Gr’79, West Chester, PA, a professor in the pathology department in Penn’s School of Dental Medicine for almost 50 years; Feb. 11. He arrived at Penn in 1971 as a teaching fellow and was appointed assistant professor of pathology in 1980 and an associate professor a few years later. He was promoted to professor of pathology in 1991, focusing his research on the role of bacterial toxins in the pathogenesis of periodontal disease. He served in the US Navy and Naval Reserve during the Vietnam War and the Gulf War, retiring with the rank of captain and commanding officer. His son is Dr. Brian E. Lally EAS’93 GEng’95, and his daughters are Sara E. Lally C’94 and Caitrin A. Lally C’03.

Albrette J. Zvarick OT’73, Collegeville, PA, a retired occupational therapist; March 8.

1974

Edward C. Braun Jr. WEv’74, Cape May Court House, NJ, a retired banking executive; Feb. 22.

Jeanne Schpok Collins GNu’74, Cinnaminson, NJ, a nurse; March 23, 2017.

William E. Ditmire C’74, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ, owner of the car dealership Ditmire Motorworks; Feb. 3. At Penn, he was a member of the men’s heavyweight rowing team.

Ronald M. Jelus WEv’74, Douglassville, PA, retired vice president at PNC Bank; March 4. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and was a member of the Army All-Star Football team.

Michael J. Kozak C’74, Philadelphia, a clinical psychologist who served as an administrator at the National Institute of Mental Health; March 18.

William H. Payne III WG’74, Boxford, MA, a former employee of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation; Feb. 9. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Robert M. Silliman Ged’74, Kennett Square, PA, an investment executive who previously worked in administration at Wilmington College; Feb. 4. One brother is John E. Silliman C’75.

1975

Peter J. Dranginis Jr. L’75, Verbank, NY, a retired attorney in the insurance industry; Feb. 5. His wife is Eileen M. Dranginis L’75.

Kathryn Kesseli Guimard G’75 WG’76, Greenwich, CT, senior credit analyst at Wells Fargo Bank; Feb. 23.

Holly Hopenwasser Potter PT’75, Hellam, PA, co-owner of a physical therapy center; Sept. 23.

1976

Marie E. Folk-Lighty GNu’76, West Chester, PA, a retired nurse who spent 20 years in the US Army Nurse Corps; July 31, 2016.

Kathleen Martin Gibson HUP’76, Lititz, PA, a retired nurse anesthetist at Lancaster General Hospital; March 7. She served in the US Navy Nurse Corps, rising to the rank of lieutenant.

Eugene M. Jacobs WEv’76, Newtown, PA, founder and president of Graphic Data, a printing company; March 13. He served in the US Army.

Dr. Toshiaki Taga Gr’76, Langhorne, PA, director of the US–Japan Research Institute and founder of the Association of Japanese Business Studies; April 10, 2018.

Roddy G. Turner WG’76, Moorestown, NJ, cofounder of a healthcare consulting firm; Aug. 5, 2018.

1977

Joellen Brown G’77, Philadelphia, retired director of executive communications at Verizon and former English teacher at Bryn Mawr College and Rutgers University—Camden; March 24.

Robert S. Kinelski WG’77, Southern Pines, NC, a retired marketer for Colgate Palmolive; Feb. 23. He served in the US Army as a feature writer and photographer and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service and excellence in journalism.

Dr. John Russell Parsons Gr’77, Perth Amboy, NJ, former professor of orthopaedic surgery at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School; March 27. He was granted 10 patents.

Michael P. Reynolds L’77, Wilmington, DE, retired commissioner for the Superior Court of Delaware; March 27. He served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War.

Dr. Jay M. Schein C’77, Baltimore, a retired obstetrician and gynecologist; Nov. 1. One daughter is Dr. Chelsea Schein, a postdoctoral fellow and lecturer on legal studies and business ethics at Wharton.

1978

Dr. Joseph J. King II GM’78, Gainesville, FL, an orthopedic surgeon who opened a private practice in Monroe, NC, with his wife, Dr. Sandra M. Abda King GM’74; March 1.

Peter S. Knezevich C’78, Pinecrest, FL, an attorney who founded several companies, including OmniComm Systems, which connects doctors and patients with the clinical trial industry; July 31, 2018. At Penn, he was a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity and the football team.

Richard E. Slacum G’78, Church Hill, MD, an international agriculture consultant who spent most of his time in East African countries working on an alternative to herbicides that damage native plants and wildlife; March 16.

1979

Dr. Kenneth K. Martin Kao C’79, Marblehead, MA, a professor of architecture at Harvard who designed numerous developments on the British Virgin Islands; April 10, 2017.

1981

Joy D. Oberman L’81, Jenkintown, PA, former assistant general counsel at Verizon; Jan. 13. At Penn, she was a member of the Law Review.

1982

Dr. Richard A. Fondrk V’82, Jeannette, PA, a large animal veterinarian; Feb. 8.

Iva E. Pearlstein W’82, Vine Grove, KY, a marketing professional who worked out of the US and Germany; March 7. She was most recently located at the US Army Cadet Command Headquarters in Fort Knox. At Penn, she was a member of the Daily Pennsylvanian and she was a manager at Penn Student Agencies.

Daniel J. Prendergast IV W’82, San Francisco, CA, cofounder and CEO of the Park Hill Group, a financial advisory firm; Feb. 23. At Penn, he was a member of the football team. His brothers are James E. Prendergast C’83 GEd’85 and Patrick M. Prendergast W’86 WG’90.

1983

Mathias A. Chikaonda WG’83, Blantyre, Malawi, former minister of finance for Malawi who later became chief executive of Press Corporation Limited; Oct. 30, 2018. His daughter is Michelle A. Chikaonda C’06, who is assistant director of the Penn Alumni Interview Program.

1984

Richard T. Cambron C’84, Hendersonville, TN, a biostatiscian in the pharmaceutical industry; April 4.

Thomas M. Goldstein WG’84, Lincolnshire, IL, former executive at Dean Witter, Discover Card, and Allstate; Feb. 6.

Nathan P. Nasser L’84, Waterford, CT, a lawyer and financial advisor; April 9.

1985

Patricia Durkin WEv’85 WEv’86, Palm Coast, FL, a systems analyst; March 6.

Mark W. Lipschutz L’85, Westfield, NJ, an attorney; March 12. His wife is Rachel B. Lipschutz L’85, and his son is Jason R. Lipschutz W’13.

1986

Marilee S. DiCasimirro SW’86, Reading, PA, a director of social work for a cerebral palsy home in York County; Feb. 12.

Lawrence Patrick Gallagher G’86, Fayetteville, PA, a retired engineer for General Electric; Feb. 11.

Beth Ann Leder-Pack GRP’86, Santa Monica, CA, an information analyst for the City of Santa Monica (CA) and a social justice activist; March 30.

1987

Margaret Bon Rinehart Gottschall G’87, West Chester, PA, a retired pharmacist and chemist at Pfizer; Sept. 23.

1989

Peter D. Arrowsmith WAM’89, Signal Mountain, TN, designer of nuclear submarines for the US Navy who later became CEO of a nuclear and environmental engineering consulting firm; April 21, 2018.

Wendy Guiliano Lauer C’89, Jenkintown, PA, a data architect at Freedom Mortgage; March 21. At Penn, she was a member of the a cappella group the Penny Loafers.

1990

Dr. John Young Song M’90, Minneapolis, an internist and bioethics professor at the University of Minnesota who ran a free medical clinic for the uninsured and underinsured; Feb. 27.

1991

Dr. Paul W. Blanchard M’91, Framingham, MA, an anesthesiologist who later taught elementary school math and science; Jan. 12.

1992

Ryan A. Brant W’92, Palm Beach, FL, chief operating officer of Stewart, Tabori & Chang, an illustrated book publisher, and cofounder of Take Two Interactive Software, which launched the Grand Theft Auto video game franchise; March 24. At Penn, he was a member of Delta Psi fraternity.

Mary Ann Corbett CGS’92, Runnemede, NJ, a former University of Pennsylvania Almanac staff member; Feb. 18. She came to Penn in 1984 as a technical medical secretary in the School of Engineering and Applied Science, before working as an Almanac typesetter from 1985 to 1988.

Joseph William Hassell CGS’92, Newtown, PA, Feb. 5.

1994

Todd A. Izzo L’94, Mt. Lebanon, PA, a partner at Deloitte; March 22. At Penn, he was a member of the Law Review. His wife is Margaret Scott Izzo L’94.

Dr. Patricia Taylor White G’94 Gr’98, Birmingham, AL, a psychologist; April 5.

1996

Steven Daniel Ertel WG’96, Newton Centre, MA, an executive in the biotech industry; April 2. His wife is Shara Goldstein Ertel C’91 W’91 WG’96.

Rebecca A. Lombardi SW’96, Sebring, FL, a clinical social worker for the State of Florida; April 6.

1997

Michael A. Greven EAS’97, Florida, Jan. 28.

Deborah Jeter CGS’97, Philadelphia, a behavioral health specialist; Feb. 22.

2003

William C. “Chris” Stulpin Jr. WEv’03, Carversville, PA, a former bank analyst; March 30.

2001

Regina Randolph Davis SW’01, Furlong, PA, a psychotherapist, social worker, and pastor; March 18.

Austen D. Jones W’01, Torrance, CA, senior benefits analyst with Keenan and Associates, an insurance consulting and brokerage firm; Dec. 10. At Penn, he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Jennifer Grace Voiner SW’01, Bryn Mawr, PA, a former social worker in the Philadelphia School District; April 5. At Penn, she was a member of the symphony orchestra. Her husband is Dr. Jonathan L. Voiner D’02 M’05 GD’08.

2005

Dr. Holly R. Stone Pak Gr’05, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, an English teacher at United Arab Emirates University and Gulf University for Science and Technology in Kuwait who began her career teaching English as a foreign language at Penn; Feb. 23.

Peter C. Steelman C’05, West Palm Beach, FL, a former mental health counselor; Feb. 22.

2006

Xiao Y. Zhou C’06, Singapore, a law student at Northwestern University; March 27. Her husband is Takamasa Minami G’07 WG’07.

2009

David J. Hynes C’09, Seattle, WA, an insurance attorney; March 2. At Penn, he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

2011

Eli A. Bobo W’11, Tampa, FL, a painter and sculptor; March 6. At Penn, he was a member of the swim team.

2013

Sharree R. Walls C’13, New Orleans, executive director of Emerging Philanthropists of New Orleans and founder of Solace.Space, an online home decor company; March 2. At Penn, she was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

2014

Catherine A. Imms C’14, Atglen, PA, a grants and program evaluation manager at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House; Feb. 12, 2018.

2028

G. Maurice Harton V Gr’28, Philadelphia, a first-year doctoral student at Penn studying art and archaeology of the Mediterranean world; March 3.

Faculty & Staff

Dr. Oliver G. Aberth. See Class of 1962.

Mary Ann Corbett. See Class of 1992.

Dr. Edward T. Flynn Jr. See Class of 1967.

Lois Ketran Gartside. See Class of 1949.

Thomas R. Kane, Stanford, CA, former associate professor of mechanical engineering in the School of Engineering and Applied Science, and a pioneer in the field of spacecraft dynamics, biomechanics, and modern computational dynamics; Feb. 16. He joined the engineering faculty as an assistant professor in 1953. Early in his career, he concluded that traditional approaches to writing certain mathematical equations relied too much on vague concepts. So he developed an alternative, now called Kane’s Method, which he began teaching at Penn in 1955, and it lives on in software for vehicles, spacecraft, robotics, biomechanics, and other technologies. He was promoted to associate professor in 1956 and also served as a research engineer. He left Penn in 1961 for a position at Stanford University, where he eventually became professor emeritus of applied mechanics and mechanical engineering. He also taught in England, Brazil, the Soviet Union, and China. He served in the US Army during World War II as a combat photographer.

Dr. Edward T. Lally. See Class of 1973.

David P. Montgomery. See Class of 1968.

Dr. Jacob “Jack” Nachmias, Haverford, PA, emeritus professor of psychology in the School of Arts and Sciences; March 2. Legally blind his entire life, he specialized in the study of visual perception. He joined the faculty at Penn in 1961 and served as chair of the Department of Psychology from 1974 to 1979 and again from 1988 to 1991. He also served for a time as director of graduate studies and sat on the search committee for a new dean of admissions and financial aid in 1971. In addition to being a Fulbright Scholar and an NIH Fellow, he was also elected to the National Academy of Sciences.

Dr. Holly R. Stone Pak. See Class of 2005.

Dr. David Schlossberg, Merion, PA, adjunct professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine; Feb. 28. He came to Penn in 2006, after holding faculty positions at various schools, starting in 1977. He was also the director of the Tuberculosis Control Program for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health and a faculty member at Jefferson Medical College. He published more than 100 articles, editorials, and book chapters, and he edited nearly 30 textbooks on infectious diseases and related topics, including Differential Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases (1996), coedited with Dr. Jonas “Jack” Shulman, professor emeritus of medicine at Emory University. He served in the US Navy as chief of infectious diseases at the Naval Regional Medical Center in Portsmouth, VA.

Dr. Jerome H. Sklaroff. See Class of 1943.

Donald M. Stewart, Chicago, former associate dean of the School of Arts and Sciences, director of continuing education, and assistant to Penn’s president who went on serve as Spelman College president; April 7. He joined the University in 1970 as an executive assistant to President Martin Meyerson. He subsequently held several positions at Penn, including coordinator of continuing education at the Fels Institute of Government, director of the Higher Education Research Project, instructor in public policy analysis, and assistant professor in the department of city and regional planning. In 1975, he took on the roles of associate dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (now known as the School of Arts and Sciences), director of the College of General Studies (now known as the College of Liberal and Professional Studies), and counselor to the provost. He left Penn in 1976 to become the sixth president of Spelman College, a historically black women’s college in Atlanta. Initially opposed by students who wanted a black woman as president, his tenure was incredibly successful, including growing the endowment dramatically, increasing student enrollment, and creating a chemistry department, a comprehensive writing program, and the Women’s Research and Resource Center. After 10 years at Spelman, he left to become president of the College Board, the nonprofit that administers the SATs. During that time, he was also a director of the New York Times Company from 1986 to 2005. From 2000 to 2005, he was CEO of the Chicago Community Trust, where he supported a charter school initiative called Urban Prep Academies. President Barack Obama appointed him to the Commission on Presidential Scholars in 2010.

Katherine Yasnitz Sundheim. See Class of 1949.

Dr. Leonard Warren, Bala Cynwyd, PA, professor emeritus of anatomy; April 1. He was named the Adolph and Felicia Leon ACS Professor of Therapeutic Research in 1973. In 1975, he became professor of anatomy/cell and developmental biology. At the same time, he held the position of Institute Professor at the Wistar Institute from 1975 until 2004. He became a professor emeritus of anatomy at Penn in 1978 and Institute Professor Emeritus at Wistar in 2005. During his summers, he was also a research scientist at the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, MA. His research included studies of glycoproteins and the biochemistry of surface membranes of normal and malignant animal cells. At Penn, he served for several years on the Association of Senior and Emeritus Faculty Board. In his later years, he authored several scientific biographies, including Joseph Leidy: The Last Man Who Knew Everything, winner of the Athenaeum of Philadelphia Literary Award.