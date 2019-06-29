Boston

On September 7, join us for our annual First September Event! All alumni are welcome to a tour of the Sam Adams brewery, and this is a great chance to meet new friends and reconnect with old ones. On this “classic tour” we will learn all about beer ingredients and the brewing process. All guests 21 and older will receive a complimentary tasting glass to keep and you’ll sample three Samuel Adams beers. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.pennclubofboston.org.

Fairfield County

Al Filreis, Kelly Professor of English, founder/ faculty director of the Kelly’s Writers House, and director of the Center for Programs in Contemporary Writing at Penn, will speak to Penn Club of Fairfield County alumni on the evening of Wednesday, October 23. Follow PCFC for more details to come at www.pennclubfairfield.org and on Facebook at “Penn Club of Fairfield County.”

PennNYC

PennPAC (Pro Bono Alumni Consulting) is currently accepting applications through August 18 for volunteers on its Fall 2019 project team. Build professional skills, expand your knowledge of the nonprofit sector, and network with Penn alumni, all while making a significant positive impact on NYC. PennPAC volunteers provide strategic consulting services to nonprofits through well-defined, facilitated short-term projects. For more information, visit pennpac.org/volunteers.

Seattle

Save the date for our Annual Alumni Picnic on Sunday, September 8, in The Highlands, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, please visit www.pennclubofseattle.com.

South Carolina

Join us for our Annual Student Send-Off on Saturday, July 27, in Sullivan’s Island. Welcome the Class of 2023 to the Penn community! Visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/southcarolina for more information.

Utah

Join us for our annual Summer Mixer as we welcome the Class of 2023 and their families into the Penn Community on Saturday, August 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., in Park City. For full details and to RSVP, please visit www.alumni.upenn.edu/utah.

And the Nominees Are…

Penn Alumni has nominated the following candidates to fill an alumni trustee position for five-year terms starting January 1, 2020.

Michael Barrett EAS’89 Michael joined Wells Fargo Bank during the GE Capital Vendor Financing acquisition in March 2016. Michael leads Business Development and New Relationship Development for the Wells Fargo Equipment Finance division.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Michael’s 26-year career with General Electric included a variety of positions: GE’s Technical Leadership Program; GE Capital’s Retailer Financial Services (RFS) division; quality leader for the RFS Marketing function.

From 2000 to 2010, Michael held various international positions with GE: vice president, marketing and customer relationship management for GE Capital Global Consumer Finance–European Region, Scandinavia and Germanic countries; vice president, business development and M&A for GE Money Australia and New Zealand; CEO for GE Money China in Beijing; CEO for GE Money China in Shanghai in 2006. In 2010, he returned to the US as the chief marketing officer for GE Capital–Americas, Equipment Finance.

Michael sits on the Town Council for Westlake, Texas, and the Westlake Academy Board of Trustees. He is a former member of the Board of Governors of the American Chamber of Commerce–China.

He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in engineering and earned an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Kevin Penn W’83 is a managing director at American Securities LLC, a private equity firm based in New York City. Kevin joined American Securities in 2009. Kevin founded and led ACI Capital since 1995. Prior to founding ACI Capital, he was executive vice president and chief investment officer for First Spring Corporation, where he managed the firm’s investment activities in addition to having responsibility for all of their private equity, direct investment, and public investment portfolios. Previously, Kevin was a principal with the private equity firm Adler & Shaykin and was a founding member of the Leveraged Buyout Group at Morgan Stanley & Co.

Kevin currently serves as a director of Frontier Spinning Mills, Learning Care Group, Blue Bird Corporation, and Ulterra. In addition, he serves on the advisory board of the Mount Sinai Hospital Department of Medicine and is a governor/overseer of Hebrew Union College.

Kevin also currently serves on the Campaign Major Gifts Committee at Penn and formerly served on the Undergraduate Financial Aid Committee. He received a BS in economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, graduating magna cum laude, and an MBA from Harvard Business School, graduating with distinction.

Stacey Snider C’82 is a film studio executive. She holds the distinction of being the only female in history to run two major movie studios.

Stacey most recently served as chair and CEO of Twentieth Century Fox Film (TCFF). In this role, she oversaw the Studio’s worldwide operations including production, marketing, distribution and home entertainment for Twentieth Century Fox, Fox 2000 Pictures, Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios, Fox Family, and Fox Searchlight Pictures. Snider led the studio from 2016 to 2019, having previously served as cochair beginning in November 2014.

During her time as chair and CEO, Stacey presided over some of the world’s most beloved, critically acclaimed and commercially successful films, including Bohemian Rhapsody, which earned nearly $900M at the global box office and four Academy Awards. Under her leadership, the Studio’s movies earned a total of 57 Academy Award nominations and 12 wins.

Stacey joined TCFF after eight years as CEO and cochair of DreamWorks Studios. Prior to joining DreamWorks in 2006, Stacey served as chair of Universal Pictures.

Stacey currently serves on the boards of City Year Los Angeles, UCLA School of Law, Harvard-Westlake School, and Overseers for the University of Pennsylvania School of Arts and Sciences.

She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and UCLA Law School.

Alumni may file other nominations until August 31, 2019; these nominations must be accompanied by a petition signed by no fewer than 1,500 degree-holding alumni.

For alumni trustee nominations and any additional details, write to Casie Benyishay, Director of Penn Alumni Board Services, E. Craig Sweeten Alumni House, 3533 Locust Walk, Philadelphia, PA 19104-6226, or email her at casiem@upenn.edu.